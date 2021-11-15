354 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 354 new Coronavirus cases out of 66,696 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 15 November, taking confirmed infections to 128,038.

The 354 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (405 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,899 tests today)

36 through private initiative (1.518 tests today)

219 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,599 tests today)

69 confirmed cases found through 21,878 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

234 tests taken within the framework of public hospital labs

163 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 69 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 6 Nicosia 30 Paphos 8 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 18 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 14 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.