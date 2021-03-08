News Local 352 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Monday

352 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 352 new Coronavirus cases out of 40,891 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 8 March, taking confirmed infections to 37,230.

The 352 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 100 through tracing of primary contacts (641 tests today)
  • Five through checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,016 tests)
  • 16 through private initiative (576 tests today)
  • Six from public hospital labs (310 tests today)
  • Eight from antigen rapid test conducted privately 272 tests today)
  • 217 confirmed cases found through 37,856 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

  • One test conducted within the framework of recheck on the 7th day of people’s arrival from the UK
  • 219 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 217 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 16
Limassol 126
Larnaca 10
Nicosia 49
Famagusta 8
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 1
Industrial area of Strovolos 2
Industrial Area of Limassol 4
Education 1

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU and 10 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)

By gavriella
