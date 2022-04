The Police are looking for information that will help find IVAYLO SLAVCHEV IVANOV, 36, from Bulgaria, whose photo is released in relation to a case of theft and causing damage, offences that took place in on 3 and 8 April, 2022 in the district of Larnaca.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Oroklini Police State at 24-804250 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line 1460.