35-year-old remanded in custody for attacking another person due to…budget

A 35-year-old who has been arrested by the Police for an attack against a 36-year-old due to their disagreement about the stance of a political party during the debate on state budget for 2021, has been remanded in five-day custody.

The 35-year-old refuses to cooperate with the Police. He had been arrested yesterday and this morning he was taken to the district court, which approved the request of the police for his imprisonment.

The police investigations continue.

The culprit and the victim had disagreed on facebook for the stance of a political party during the debate in Parliament on the 2021 state budget

They arranged to meeting and discuss their differences but when he went there the 36-year-old was attack by a group of people.

(philenews)