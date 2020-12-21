35-year-old man wanted for possession of drugs (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate IOSIF IOSIF, 35, regarding a case under investigation for possession of drugs with the intent to supply it to another and legalization of income from illegal activities.

The Police released once again his photo aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) on 26-806160 or 26-or YKAN’s number 1498, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)