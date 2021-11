Police are looking for information that could help locate Veysal Akpinar from Turkey, date of birth 1 January 1986, resident of Larnaca, regarding the case under investigation which has to do with illegal trafficking of migrants. The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might help in finding the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Morphou CID on 22-802518, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.