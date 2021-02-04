35-year-old involved in case of 35 kilos of drugs

A 35-year-old appeared before the Limassol District Courtfor a case of 35 kilos of drugs and a large quantity of fireworks found in a storeroom.

The court ordered his imprisonment for five days.

According to philenews information, the man seems to be involved in the case due to a specific telephone found in his possession. During the investigation of the case there was a testimony according to which the owner of the said phone was the final recipient of the drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) has to take another approximately21 testimonies before the investigation is completed.