35-year-old imprisoned for setting a car on fire

NewsLocal35-year-old imprisoned for setting a car on fire

The Famagusta District Court ordered the imprisonment for four days of a 35-year-old man regarding a case of arson under investigation that took place on 9 June in Agia Napa.

According to a Police announcement, within the framework of investigating a fire at a car, there was a testimony against a man, who was arrested yesterday.

It is reminded that on 9 June the Agia Napa police station received information about fire to a car that was parked at the Agia Napa post office. The fire had expanded to another two cars. It completely destroyed two cars and caused damage to a third one.

Following investigations it was ascertained that it was due to arson and various pieces of evidence were taken from the scene for scientific examinations.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
