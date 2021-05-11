35-year-old fugitive found and arrested after five years.

A woman from a mountainous village of Paphos who has been wanted since 2016 for cases of getting money under false pretenses was finally found by Police in Larnaca.

Against the woman there are pending arrest warrants for five cases. She seems to have cheated people saying she was going to invest their money.

She was approaching people promising large profits. Initially people were getting some profits but when the invested more money the suspect would disappear.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case.