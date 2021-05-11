NewsLocal35-year-old fugitive found and arrested after five years.

35-year-old fugitive found and arrested after five years.

A woman from a mountainous village of Paphos who has been wanted since 2016 for cases of getting money under false pretenses was finally found by Police in Larnaca.

Against the woman there are pending arrest warrants for five cases. She seems to have cheated people saying she was going to invest their money.

She was approaching people promising large profits. Initially people were getting some profits but when the invested more money the suspect would disappear.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case.

By gavriella
Previous articleSuspect of double murder in Ergates does not plead guilty
Next articlePolitical parties debate SafePass decision

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros