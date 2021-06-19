35 today, sunny throughout but storms on Monday

A low pressure system is affecting the area.

Mostly fine skies throughout, turning partly cloudy at intervals in the afternoon.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, turning strong force five in the afternoon, over windward regions, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 35 Celsius inland, 27 over western and southwestern coastal regions, 30 in the rest of the coastal areas and 26 on the mountains.

Mainly clear skies this evening, with low mist and low cloud mainly in eastern areas.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly and locally initially northerly light to moderate force three to four later turning light force three over calm to slight seas and slight in windward regions.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees inland and in coastal regions and 13 over the mountains.

Mainly clear skies tomorrow, but turning increasingly cloudy on Monday, with the possibility of isolated showers inland and over the mountains.

Temperatures will drop slightly.