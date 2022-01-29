35 covid violations over last 24 hours, almost half by business owners

Nineteen individuals and 16 business owners were fined over the past 24 hours leading to Saturday morning, on violations of covid-19 measures and restrictions.

2.140 checks were conducted across the island.

In Nicosia, 12 individuals and 11 business owners were charged out of 574 checks, while Limassol saw 189 checks, with 4 citizens and 3 owners fined.

In Larnaca, 492 checks were conducted, without fines and in Paphos 155 checks with one individual and two business owners charged.

There were no fines out of 432 checks conducted in the free Famagusta area.

Most fines on individuals concerned not wearing protecting masks, while most charges on businesses were about managers, employees and clients not having a safepass or overcrowding.