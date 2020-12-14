349 new cases through PCR tests, four deaths announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, two women aged 85 and 86 both with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, a man, 83 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, a man, 96, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a woman, 89, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 82, 52 men and 30 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 349 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,117 PCR tests on Monday, 14 December and another 212 out of 6,834 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 15,450.

The 349 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

119 through tracing (793 tests today)

Four from passengers/repatriates (995 tests today)

50 through private initiative (472 tests today)

31 from public hospital labs (402 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (220 tests today)

One from old people’s homes (86 tests today)

142 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Out of 6,834 antigen rapid tests there were 212 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 9 Limassol 31 Larnaca 56 Nicosia 89 Famagusta 10 National Guard 2 Private initiative 15

In total, 67 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 13 in the COVID-19 unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 28 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)