News Local  348 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Thursday

 348 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 87 with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital and a man, 87, with heavy medical history who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 54, 36 men and 18 women with an average age of 76.

The Health Ministry also announced 348 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,525 PCR tests on Thursday 3 December and another 162 out of 6,398 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 11, 523.

The 348 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 75 through tracing (697 tests today)
  • 85 through private initiative (1,378 tests today)
  • 29 from public hospital labs (328 tests today)
  • 60 from old people’s homes (122 tests today)
  • 99 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 415 tests from repatriates/travelers
  • 148 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups
  • 19 from migrants’ facilities
  • 418 from students/teachers

Out of 6,398 antigen rapid tests there were 162 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
National Guard 0
Paphos 6
Limassol 17
Larnaca 51
Nicosia 76
Famagusta 11
Wider public sector 0
Health professionals 1

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and nine in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 25 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleOKYpY rejects claims about sexual abuse of patient

Top Stories

Local

 348 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 87 with underlying conditions who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

OKYpY rejects claims about sexual abuse of patient

gavriella -
The State Health Service Organization (OKYpY) rejected two claims by a nurse of the Mental Health Services who claimed the incidents had taken place...
Read more
Local

Bar Association says lawyers with COVID circulate in courts

gavriella -
The Nicosia Bar Association says that some lawyers, who have tested positive to COVID-19 circulate in court rooms. The Nicosia Bar Association noted that difficulties...
Read more
Local

Governments approves Amended Action Plan for gradual resumption of flights

gavriella -
The Cabinet approved on Thursday the amended Action Plan for the gradual resumption of flights and the reopening of airports. The Plan, which will...
Read more
Local

27-year-old Turk wanted for several offences (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate OMER NACI KARAKAS, 27 from Turkey, who is being sought on the basis of an...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

OKYpY rejects claims about sexual abuse of patient

gavriella -
The State Health Service Organization (OKYpY) rejected two claims by a nurse of the Mental Health Services who claimed the incidents had taken place...
Read more
Local

Bar Association says lawyers with COVID circulate in courts

gavriella -
The Nicosia Bar Association says that some lawyers, who have tested positive to COVID-19 circulate in court rooms. The Nicosia Bar Association noted that difficulties...
Read more
Local

Governments approves Amended Action Plan for gradual resumption of flights

gavriella -
The Cabinet approved on Thursday the amended Action Plan for the gradual resumption of flights and the reopening of airports. The Plan, which will...
Read more
Local

27-year-old Turk wanted for several offences (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate OMER NACI KARAKAS, 27 from Turkey, who is being sought on the basis of an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros