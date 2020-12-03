 348 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 87 with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital and a man, 87, with heavy medical history who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 54, 36 men and 18 women with an average age of 76.

The Health Ministry also announced 348 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,525 PCR tests on Thursday 3 December and another 162 out of 6,398 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 11, 523.

The 348 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

75 through tracing (697 tests today)

85 through private initiative (1,378 tests today)

29 from public hospital labs (328 tests today)

60 from old people’s homes (122 tests today)

99 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

415 tests from repatriates/travelers

148 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups

19 from migrants’ facilities

418 from students/teachers

Out of 6,398 antigen rapid tests there were 162 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 0 Paphos 6 Limassol 17 Larnaca 51 Nicosia 76 Famagusta 11 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 1

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and nine in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 25 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)