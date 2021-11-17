346 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 346 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,832 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 17 November, taking confirmed infections to 128770.

The 346 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

74 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (799 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,666 tests today)

77 through private initiative (1,828 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of public hospital labs (247 tests today)

112 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (24,271 tests today)

74 confirmed cases found through 24,804 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

214 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Three samples taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 74 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 3 Nicosia 29 Paphos 13 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 22 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.