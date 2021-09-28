341 promotions approved without much discussion

The members of the House Finance Committee gave the green light for the unfreezing of 341 positions and the provision of a corresponding number of promotions to the Ministries of Education, Transportation, Foreign Affairs and in Parliament, without much discussion.

Specifically, the 321 positions that have unfrozen have to do with promotions in the sector of education, which according to a spokesman of the Ministry, are necessary for the correct manning of schools and the timely operation of school units next year. The 321 promotions will be valid as of 1 September 2022.

Another 11 positions are for the Parliament, six for the Transportation Ministry and three for the Foreign Ministry.