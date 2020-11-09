News Local 34-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cannabis

34-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cannabis

Larnaca: Man jailed for 30 days for drunk driving

The Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 34-year-old to four years in prison for possession of more than two kilos of cannabis.

The man was arrested during an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) in August 2018, when members of YKAN saw him placing a nylon bag in an open field in Limassol. Following investigations it was ascertained that the nylon bag had more than two kilos of cannabis.

During the operation, another three persons aged 41, 36 and 25 were arrested. In the 25-year-old’s car the amount of 16,900 euros was also found.

 

The case was filed at the Permanent Criminal Court which today sentenced the 34-year-old to four years in prison. The cases of the other three defendants still continue.

 

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleOccupational therapists, dentists to join National Health System
Next article111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Top Stories

Local

111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 111 new COVID-19 cases on 9 November, out of 2,111 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,098. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

34-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cannabis

gavriella -
The Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 34-year-old to four years in prison for possession of more than two kilos of cannabis. The man was arrested...
Read more
Local

Occupational therapists, dentists to join National Health System

gavriella -
The Health Insurance Organization announced that the registration of health providers to the National Health System will be done gradually. Consequently, as of Wednesday 11...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and UAE Defence Ministers discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

gavriella -
Cyprus' Minister of Defence, Charalambos Petrides had a telephone conversation on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

gavriella -
The Health Ministry proceeded with the requisition of four doctors from the private sector in order to help the treatment of COVID-19 patients in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 111 new COVID-19 cases on 9 November, out of 2,111 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,098. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Occupational therapists, dentists to join National Health System

gavriella -
The Health Insurance Organization announced that the registration of health providers to the National Health System will be done gradually. Consequently, as of Wednesday 11...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and UAE Defence Ministers discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

gavriella -
Cyprus' Minister of Defence, Charalambos Petrides had a telephone conversation on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

gavriella -
The Health Ministry proceeded with the requisition of four doctors from the private sector in order to help the treatment of COVID-19 patients in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros