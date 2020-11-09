34-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cannabis

The Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 34-year-old to four years in prison for possession of more than two kilos of cannabis.

The man was arrested during an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) in August 2018, when members of YKAN saw him placing a nylon bag in an open field in Limassol. Following investigations it was ascertained that the nylon bag had more than two kilos of cannabis.

During the operation, another three persons aged 41, 36 and 25 were arrested. In the 25-year-old’s car the amount of 16,900 euros was also found.

The case was filed at the Permanent Criminal Court which today sentenced the 34-year-old to four years in prison. The cases of the other three defendants still continue.

(philenews)