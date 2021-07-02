34-year-old man wanted for serious offenses (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate GEANA CONSTANTIN, 34, from Romania. There are currently two European arrest warrants pending against him from the authorities in Romania for robbery, theft, assault and causing bodily harm, offenses that were committed in Romania in 2009. There is also a national arrest warrant against him by the Limassol CID for forgery and circulation of forged document.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.