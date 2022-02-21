34-year-old arrested for child pornography

Members of the Police today arrested a 34-year-old man, for a case of child pornography.

The Cyber Crime Subdivision is investigating the case.

The case’s investigation began after evaluation of information received from EUROPOL according to which the user on a social platform had posted a file with material of sexual abuse of children. Following investigations by members of the Cyber Crime unit, it was ascertained that the user was the 34-year-old.

When interrogated the man admitted committing the crimes.