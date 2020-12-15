339 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital and a man, 74, with underlying conditions, who had also been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 84, 54 men and 30 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 339 new Coronavirus cases out of 4,989 PCR tests on Tuesday, 15 December and another 196 out of 6,744 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 15,789.

The 339 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

86 through tracing (709 tests today)

117 through private initiative (2,396 tests today)

34 from public hospital labs (352 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (250 tests today)

Two from checks at ELDYK military camp (201 tests today)

98 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

934 tests within the framework of checking passengers and repatriates

44 tests within the framework of checking the Cyprus basketball and volleyball teams

Out of 6,744 antigen rapid tests there were 196 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 8 Limassol 31 Larnaca 60 Nicosia 66 Famagusta 4 National Guard 0 Wider Public Sector 0 Health Professionals 0 Old people’s homes 3 Private initiative 24

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including one who is not intubated, nine in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit. Another one patient is treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 31 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)