News Local 334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 250, 167 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 334 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,411 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 27 March, taking confirmed infections to 44,305.

The 334 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 92 through tracing of primary contacts (659 tests today)
  • Three within checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (673 tests today)
  • 54 through private initiative (2,049 tests today)
  • Nine from public hospital labs (252 tests today)
  • 21 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (748 tests today)
  • 155 confirmed cases found through 38,750 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 170 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.
  • 110 tests taken within the framework of rechecking passengers returning from the UK o the 7th day of their arrival, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 155 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 36
Limassol 60
Nicosia 48
Paphos 4
Famagusta 4
Old people’s homes 2
Closed structures 1

In total, 45 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous article“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

gavriella -
A protest march entitled “OS Dame” meaning “Up to Here” is currently taking place in Nicosia, from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace. The...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Thieves go into a house from balcony and steal jewelry

gavriella -
The Police in Paphos are investigating a case of breaking into a house and stealing jewelry. According to the Police, yesterday a woman from Emba...
Read more
Local

President: Turkey received EU promises provided it will honour its obligations

gavriella -
Turkey has received promises over a positive agenda on the condition that it will honour its obligations to the EU and its member-states, Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros