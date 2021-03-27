334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 250, 167 men and 83 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 334 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,411 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 27 March, taking confirmed infections to 44,305.

The 334 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

92 through tracing of primary contacts (659 tests today)

Three within checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (673 tests today)

54 through private initiative (2,049 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (252 tests today)

21 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (748 tests today)

155 confirmed cases found through 38,750 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

170 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

110 tests taken within the framework of rechecking passengers returning from the UK o the 7th day of their arrival, after their mandatory quarantine.

Analytically the 155 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 36 Limassol 60 Nicosia 48 Paphos 4 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 2 Closed structures 1

In total, 45 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)