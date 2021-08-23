333 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 484, 311 men and 173 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 333 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,999 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 23 August, taking confirmed infections to 111,666.

The 333 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

20 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (154 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,110 tests today)

66 through private initiative (2,611 tests today)

11 taken from public hospital labs (262 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of HP referrals (121 tests today)

153 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,300 tests today)

78 confirmed cases found through 15,441 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 78 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 13 Limassol 25 Nicosia 21 Paphos 8 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 4 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 17 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 36 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 38 patients are being treated in the ICUs including six who are not intubated.