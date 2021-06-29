332 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 332 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,741 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 29 June, taking confirmed infections to 75,431.

The 332 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

13 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (245 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,685 tests today)

56 through private initiative (2,382 tests today)

Two taken from public hospital labs (273 tests today)

One within the framework of the program of GP referrals (333 tests today)

Seven from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (505 tests today)

249 confirmed cases found through 44,318 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 249 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 36 Limassol 60 Nicosia 97 Paphos 9 Famagusta 33 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Industrial area of Ergates 1 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 5 Businesses 8

In total, 28 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are out of respirator and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, as well as one patient in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO