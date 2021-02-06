News Local 33,000 inoculations against Covid so far, says Health Ministry

33,000 inoculations against Covid so far, says Health Ministry

A total of 32,837 Covid inoculations took place in Cyprus from 27 December 2020 until 5 February 2021, the Health Ministry said in an announcement on Saturday.

A total of 22,813 citizens over 80 have received the 1st dose of the vaccine as per the national inoculation plan, the Ministry said, while 10,024 citizens have already received the 2nd dose.

The 2nd dose vaccination process is underway island-wide for all health professionals of the public and private sectors as well as the residents and staff of care homes, the announcement added.

The Ministry advises the public to make an appointment on the vaccination platform as soon as it opens and the age criteria are announced.

As of today and until 21 February, a total of 10,058 appointments for those aged over 80 are available on the platform.

The Health Ministry plans to inoculate all citizens over 75 with the 1st dose in February as well as all health professionals.

On Friday it was announced that 7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Cyprus on Monday and the Scientific Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended its administration to all citizens regardless of age.

(in-cyprus, CNA)

Read more: Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 80

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleU.S. to drop Houthi terrorist designation due to Yemen crisis
Next articleChina approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Top Stories

Local

Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou told CNA on Saturday that the epidemiological picture regarding the coronavirus is clearly better, but the danger still remains. In...
Read more
World

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Josephine Koumettou -
Thousands of farmers across India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors, trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back agricultural...
Read more
Local

President sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s

Josephine Koumettou -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday sent a message to the Turkish Cypriot side to work in order for concerns of all Cypriots...
Read more
Local

Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Josephine Koumettou -
Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following...
Read more
World

China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Josephine Koumettou -
Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. It...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou told CNA on Saturday that the epidemiological picture regarding the coronavirus is clearly better, but the danger still remains. In...
Read more
Local

President sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s

Josephine Koumettou -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday sent a message to the Turkish Cypriot side to work in order for concerns of all Cypriots...
Read more
Local

Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Josephine Koumettou -
Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following...
Read more
Local

Eurostat: Cyprus one of six EU members with no minimum wage

Josephine Koumettou -
As of 1 January 2021 only Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have a minimum wage, says a new Eurostat report...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros