33,000 inoculations against Covid so far, says Health Ministry

A total of 32,837 Covid inoculations took place in Cyprus from 27 December 2020 until 5 February 2021, the Health Ministry said in an announcement on Saturday.

A total of 22,813 citizens over 80 have received the 1st dose of the vaccine as per the national inoculation plan, the Ministry said, while 10,024 citizens have already received the 2nd dose.

The 2nd dose vaccination process is underway island-wide for all health professionals of the public and private sectors as well as the residents and staff of care homes, the announcement added.

The Ministry advises the public to make an appointment on the vaccination platform as soon as it opens and the age criteria are announced.

As of today and until 21 February, a total of 10,058 appointments for those aged over 80 are available on the platform.

The Health Ministry plans to inoculate all citizens over 75 with the 1st dose in February as well as all health professionals.

On Friday it was announced that 7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Cyprus on Monday and the Scientific Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended its administration to all citizens regardless of age.

(in-cyprus, CNA)

