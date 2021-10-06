33-year-old remanded in custody for six days for selling fake notes

A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody for six days regarding a case of fake notes that is under investigation. The man was arrested after the Police found in a warehouse room in Limassol a number of forged bills of a total value of 20,000 euros.

Specifically, after evaluating information, the Police went to a specific area of Limassol on Tuesday afternoon, where they found the 33-year-old and another person in an abandoned warehouse. When the two suspects saw the policemen they fled but the policemen managed to catch the 33-year-old. A search of the warehouse followed and the forged bills were found.

The man was taken to the Limassol CID where he gave some excuses which are being investigated.