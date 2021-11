Police are looking for 33-year old ZAPRYANKA DANCHOVA PANCHEVA, from Bulgaria and for her daughter VASILEVA ZAPRYANOVA PANCHEVA, one year old who have been reported missing from their place of residence in Xylofagou since 17.00 on 22 November.

The 33-year-old is thin, 1.60 metres tall, with long black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.