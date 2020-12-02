33-year-old man wanted for several cases (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate ILIA ALKHANASHVILI, 33, from Georgia, regarding the offense of assault with actual bodily harm and demand for money under threat.

The Police released his photo aiming to collect info that might lead to his finding.

It seems that felonies took place on 1 August 2020 and on 1 December 2020 in Paphos.

Following investigations, it was also ascertained that the man had been in Cyprus illegally since 20 June 2019.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on 26-806021, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)