33-year-old in custody for stealing hydraulic systems

The Paphos Police are investigating a case of stealing hydraulic systems from the yard of a house, against a 33-year-old man.

According to the Police spokesman, the owner of a residence on Sunday filed a complaint saying that hydraulic systems, like pipes, pumps, filters that were in his yard since he is renovating his house have been stolen.

A 33-year-old man who seems to be involved in the case has been arrested. During a search in the man’s house items similar to the stolen ones have been found.

When interrogated the man gave some explanations that are being investigated.