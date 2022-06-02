NewsLocal33-year-old frequent customer of Hellenic arrested for bank's robbery

33-year-old frequent customer of Hellenic arrested for bank’s robbery

A 33-year-old has been arrested for the robbery at the branch of Hellenic Bank in Kiti.

The suspect, who was a frequent customer of the bank, entered into the bank wearing a Covid protective mask. Initially, he asked for an insurance for his wife. Then he entered into the inside area of the cashier and grabbed 11,300 euros and 10 sterling pounds. The bank employee pushed him and he then left the bank, escaping on foot.

When Police forces arrived at the scene, employees who recognized the culprit, gave his description to the policemen.

The suspect was found in a nearby village where he lives. Following a research of his house the clothes he was wearing during the robbery were found as well as the amount of 1,440 euros. However, he refuses any involvement.

By gavriella
