33 cases of child abuse in 60 days

By Myrto Zoumidou

Authorities have handled a shocking number of cases regarding sexual abuse of minors in the first six months of 2020 with 104 recorded so far involving 125 individuals.

On the child pornography front, authorities recorded 110 cases by July 14 which were examined by the Crime Combating Department.

As regards specifically the period from May 1 until June 29, 33 cases were filed across the island which are being investigated by the police’s special questioning squad that handles matters of abuse of minors.

It is worth noting that for the 33 cases recorded in the last two months, six people have been arrested who were initially remanded in custody.

Five of the six were subsequently referred directly to trial before the Criminal Court and the sixth to a District Court. Meanwhile, the court issued three orders blocking perpetrators from accessing minors involved in the above cases.

In addition, according to the police, four cases that were taken to court following the questioning squad’s investigations resulted in jail sentences of 7, 9, 14 and 27 years respectively.

Existing legislation pertaining to the abuse of children stipulates sentencing up to life in prison in the case of conviction.

The special questioning squad responsible for cases of this nature was formed in 2017 and comprises investigators that specialise in handling minors and obtaining recorded statements.

The squad also oversees cases pertaining to missing persons in collaboration with the district Crime Investigation Departments.