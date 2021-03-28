News Local 326 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 252, 168 men and 84 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 326 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,090 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 28 March, taking confirmed infections to 44,631.

The 326 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 75 through tracing of primary contacts (508 tests today)
  • 28 through private initiative (901 tests today)
  • Six from public hospital labs (159 tests today)
  • Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (361 tests today)
  • 212 confirmed cases found through 52.958 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 203 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 212 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 34
Limassol 80
Nicosia 66
Paphos 13
Famagusta 10
Old people’s homes 0
Businesses 9

In total, 45 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including nine who are not on respirator, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
