324 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths on Thursday 

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 496, 322 men and 174 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 324 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,487 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 27 August, taking confirmed infections to 112,856.

The 324 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

41 taken from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (298 tests today)

13 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,750 tests today)

55 through private initiative (2,740 tests today)

14 taken from public hospital labs (218 tests today)

150 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (14,383 tests today)

51 confirmed cases found through 14,043 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

12 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

43 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 51 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 14 Nicosia 17 Paphos 4 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 2 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 10 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 35 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 15 in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and three in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 25 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.