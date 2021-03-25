News Local 324 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

324 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 324 new Coronavirus cases out of 21,300 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 March, taking confirmed infections to 43,610.

The 324 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 122 through tracing of primary contacts (870 tests today)
  • 56 through private initiative (1,039 tests today)
  • Five from public hospital labs (340 tests today)
  • Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (127 tests today)
  • 139 confirmed cases found through 34,302 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 129 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 139 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 13
Limassol 80
Nicosia 25
Paphos 5
Famagusta 15
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 0
Businesses 0
Education 0
Industrial area of  Dali 0
Special schools 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 29 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 36 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, seven in the Increased Care Unit, and one in the ICU, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit, while nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
