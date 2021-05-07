324 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 332, 219 men and 113 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 324 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,420 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 7 May, taking confirmed infections to 68,766.

The 324 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

46 through tracing of primary contacts (795 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,183 tests today)

63 through private initiative (2,572 tests today)

Seven from public hospital labs (344 tests today)

Nine from antigen rapid test conducted privately (369 tests today)

198 confirmed cases found through 50,131 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

26 tests taken within the framework of GP referral program by personal

Analytically the 198 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 31 Limassol 55 Nicosia 69 Paphos 12 Famagusta 15 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Businesses 13 Athletes 0 Education 2 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 50 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and seven in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 22 patients are beg treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit.

