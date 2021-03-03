News Local 323 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 323 new Coronavirus cases out of 33,194 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 3, March, taking confirmed infections to 35,620.

The 323 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 95 through tracing of primary contacts (751 tests today)
  • 27 through private initiative (1,253 tests today)
  • One from GP referral (260 tests today)
  • 10 from public hospital labs (370 tests today)
  • Six from antigen rapid test conducted privately (239 tests today)
  • 184 confirmed cases found through 30,026 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found

  • 295 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

Analytically the 184 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 11
Limassol 98
Larnaca 20
Nicosia 41
Famagusta 4
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 2
Industrial Area of Ypsonas 2
Industrial Area of Dali1 1
Education 4

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four that are not in respirator, eight in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 30 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital

(PIO)

By gavriella
