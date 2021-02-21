News Local 32-year-old seriously injured after car accident in Paphos

32-year-old seriously injured after car accident in Paphos

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a new car accident that occurred in Paphos on Saturday.

According to the Police, the young man was driving on Alexandrou Papagou Street but when he turned into Kopaidos Street he collided with another car driving to the opposite direction.

Due to the accident both drivers were injured and were taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The doctors said that the 32-year-old was seriously injured but he is out of danger.

The other driver was lightly injured.

The Paphos traffic Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

(philenews)

By gavriella
