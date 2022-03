A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody for killing a dog in the district of Larnaca.

According to a relevant complaint filed by a man, while he was in his field he heard a shot and then a dog whine. He rushed to the scene and saw the 32-year-old man leaving with a hunting gun and his dog shot on the ground.

He noticed that the dog had multiple wounds and after a few moments it died.

Policemen went to the scene and an arrest warrant was issued against the 32-year-old.