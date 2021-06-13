32 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 32 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,151 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 13 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,190.

The 32 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (103 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,884)

Six through private initiative (1,211 tests today)

22 confirmed cases found through 37,287 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

285 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

87 taken from public hospital labs

292 cases from antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 22 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 7 Nicosia 11 Paphos 3 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Businesses 0 Education 0

In total, nine patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, as well as one patient in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

