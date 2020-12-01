News Local 318 new cases through PCR tests announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 318 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,233 PCR tests on Tuesday 1 December and another 153 out of 7,729 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 10,883.

The 318 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 78 through tracing (591 tests today)
  • 67 through private initiative (1,524 tests today)
  • 11 from repatriates/passengers (366 tests today)
  • 22 from public hospital labs (282 tests today)
  • Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (249 tests today)
  • Five from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (nine tests today)
  • 132 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 37 tests from students/teachers
  • 15 tests from employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol
  • Eight tests from employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown
  • Two tests from employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol
  • 54 tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias
  • 96 tests from old people’s homes

Out of 7,729 antigen rapid tests there were 153 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
National Guard 4
Paphos 0
Limassol 11
Larnaca 38
Nicosia 73
Wider public sector 0
Police 3
Health professionals 24

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 11 in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, five at the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital and 24 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
