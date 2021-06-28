314 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 314 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,546 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 28 June, taking confirmed infections to 75,099.

The 314 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

28 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (368 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,115 tests today)

32 through private initiative (1,423 tests today)

16 taken from public hospital labs (304 tests today)

Six from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (431 tests today)

223 confirmed cases found through 30,894 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

11 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 223 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 31 Limassol 43 Nicosia 75 Paphos 13 Famagusta 58 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Strovolos 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 3 Education 0

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, as well as one patient in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO