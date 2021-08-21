311 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 477, 307 men and 170 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 311 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,499 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 21 August, taking confirmed infections to 111,140.

The 311 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (334 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,457 tests today)

54 through private initiative (3,315 tests today)

Four taken from public hospital labs (125 tests today)

142 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,577 tests today)

73 confirmed cases found through 14,554 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

137 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 73 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 18 Nicosia 28 Paphos 5 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Closed structures 11 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 15 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 37 patients are being treated in the ICUs including six who are not intubated.