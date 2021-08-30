311 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 501, 324 men and 177 women with an average age of 76.5. The Health Ministry announced 311 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,577 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 30 August, taking confirmed infections to 113,588.

The 311 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

15 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (181 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,180 tests today)

60 through private initiative (2,645 tests today)

11 taken from public hospital labs (255 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (314 tests today)

173 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (33,526 tests today)

45 confirmed cases found through 14,476 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 45 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 11 Nicosia 16 Paphos 4 Famagusta 8 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 17 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and two in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 20 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.