311 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 475, 306 men and 169 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 311 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,060 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 20 August, taking confirmed infections to 110,829.

The 311 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,493 tests today)

70 through private initiative (3,345 tests today)

20 taken from public hospital labs (228 tests today)

141 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (24,603 tests today)

73 confirmed cases found through 16,382 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Nine tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 73 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 15 Nicosia 24 Paphos 10 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 9 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 51 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 13 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 42 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 45 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.