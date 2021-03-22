News Local 310,000 people to receive 1st dose of vaccine by May

According to the updated timetable, it is expected that the vaccination coverage of the population will increase a lot until the first week of May. Despite the reduction in the number of AstraZeneca vaccines that affects all EU member-states, during this week and the next one, Cyprus is expected to receive another 270,000 doses of the four licensed vaccines.

Specifically, and on the basis of the quantities that are expected to be received, it is believed that by the first week of May another 195,000 people will get at least the fist dose of the vaccine.

The Health Ministry remains focused on the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, recognizing that the vaccination is the main weapon to face the health crisis.

By gavriella
