310 new cases through PCR tests announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 310 new Coronavirus cases out of 6,584 PCR tests on Friday 27 November and another out of 6, 311 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 9,983.

The 310 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

98 through tracing (684 tests today)

71 through private initiative (2,001 tests today)

10 from public hospital labs (427 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (34 tests today)

13 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,498 tests today)

Six from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (408 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (399 tests today)

Four from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (344 tests today)

Three from checks to old people’s homes (260 tests today)

One from checks among students/teachers (204 tests today)

Seven from checks among migrants’ facilities (75 tests today)

94 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

129 tests from repatriates/passengers

59 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

62 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,164 antigen rapid tests there were 94 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 6 Paphos 11 Limassol 4 Larnaca 16 Nicosia 41 Famagusta 5

In total, 56 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including five who are not intubated. Another five patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 19 at the Limassol General Hospital.

