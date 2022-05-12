NewsLocal31-year-old wanted for burglary in Limassol (photo)

31-year-old wanted for burglary in Limassol (photo)

The Police are requesting information that might help find Anton Dolinov, from Russia, who has a Cypriot ID, wanted in relation to a case under investigation of burglary with intent to steal, committed on 28 April 2022, in Limassol.

The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his arrest.

Anyone with any information that might help the Police find the man is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

By gavriella
Previous articleFifty children from Ukraine to Cyprus
Next article29-year-old wanted for several offences (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros