31-year-old wanted for burglary in Limassol (photo)

The Police are requesting information that might help find Anton Dolinov, from Russia, who has a Cypriot ID, wanted in relation to a case under investigation of burglary with intent to steal, committed on 28 April 2022, in Limassol.

The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his arrest.

Anyone with any information that might help the Police find the man is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.