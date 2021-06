Police are looking for 31-year old Alexandru Daniel Robu, from Romania, who has been reported missing since 8 May 2021. Robu has no permanent address.

The Police are releasing his photo again aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

Robu is 1.75 metres tall, of average build with long brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.