Police are looking for 31-year old Alexandru Daniel Robu from Romania. Robu has no permanent address and the last time he was seen was on 8 May, 2021.

He is described as being 1.75 metres tall, of average build with long brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.