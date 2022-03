Police in Limassol have arrested a 31-year-old man who seemed to have various kinds of drugs and a large sum of money in his possession.

According to the Police, a car with the lights off but its engine was spotted in a parking place in Limassol. When the policemen approached the man tried to escape but failed. Following a search the policemen found 14,000 euros and various kinds of drugs while the man tested positive to a narcotest.