309 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 260, 173 men and 87 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry also announced 309 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,914 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 1 April, taking confirmed infections to 46,173.

The 309 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

58 through private initiative (1,234 tests today)

Seven public hospital labs (202 tests today)

244 confirmed cases found through 42,422 antigen rapid tests

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases been detected:

56 antigen rapid test conducted privately

Analytically the 244 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 36 Limassol 93 Nicosia 94 Paphos 18 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial area of Ypsona 0 Industrial area of Ag. Athanasios 0 Education 0 National Guard 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0

In total, 53 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 45 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO