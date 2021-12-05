307 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 307 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,003 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 5 December, taking confirmed infections to 136,832.
The 307 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 20 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,318 tests today)
- 58 through private initiative (1,951 tests today)
- Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (114 tests today)
- 91 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,146 tests today)
- 133 confirmed cases found through 24,474 antigen rapid tests.
Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|24
|Limassol
|21
|Nicosia
|56
|Paphos
|16
|Famagusta
|15
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|0
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|1
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 34 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.