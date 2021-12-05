307 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 307 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,003 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 5 December, taking confirmed infections to 136,832.

The 307 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

20 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,318 tests today)

58 through private initiative (1,951 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (114 tests today)

91 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,146 tests today)

133 confirmed cases found through 24,474 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 24 Limassol 21 Nicosia 56 Paphos 16 Famagusta 15 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 34 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.